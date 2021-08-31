Ida still bringing flooding to SE U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Even though Ida continues to weaken, the heavy rain will continue over Alabama and northeast MS tonight. Flood watches extend all the way from S. Alabama trough Connecticut as the center of what is left of Ida moves to the NE U.S.

Flood watch up for parts of 12 states (National Weather Service)

Some areas could still get as much as 4-8 inches of rain in its path and has the potential for some more serious flash flooding concerns in TN. Elsewhere in the tropics over the weekend we saw tropical storm Julian come and go and now we are watching Kate.

Kate developed into a tropical storm on Monday in the central Atlantic and is not expected to have any impact to land on its current track as it heads mainly northward. There are two other areas of concern, one just off the coast of Africa and another in the western Caribbean. The one off the coast of Africa is labeled Invest 90L and is expected to develop and move toward the west for a bit and then off northward into the open waters of the Atlantic. It will more than likely be named Larry by Tuesday.

Could see Larry develop soon in far E. Atlantic (WWSB)

The other area in the western Caribbean only has a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days and none of the long range models show anything of consequence over the next several days. This is the time of year that we have to stay vigilant as storms pop up rather quickly this time of year and will continue over the next month into mid October. The majority of storms form from mid Aug. through mid Oct. We have already seen 11 named storms which is typical of a normal full season, yet we are only half way through.

So far we’ve seen 4 hurricanes, 2 major ones with winds in excess of 110 mph and 7 tropical storms. I can’t stress enough to be prepared you will be better off to survive with whatever Mother Natures throws our way.

Our forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies with our winds becoming more westerly in nature which typically favors inland storms during the late afternoon and early evening moving toward the east coast during the evening.

Only a slight chance for scattered storms (WWSB)

Tuesday look for a very small chance for coastal showers and then better chance inland later in the day. The rain chance is only at 30%. The high will be around 90 but it will feel hotter as the humidity will stay high on a south to southwest wind.

Wednesday we will see a better chance for storms as a trough of low pressure moves in from the NW. This will bring a few more clouds and a good chance for scattered storms at anytime during the day.

Thursday is calling for considerable cloudiness with scattered storms likely across west central Florida as the trough of low pressure kind of hangs across central Florida.

Friday we will still see a chance for scattered storms with mainly morning storms near the coast and then inland storms later in the day.

By the weekend we will see partly cloudy skies and a 40 to 50% chance for mainly afternoon and evening storms.

For boaters look for winds out of the south switching to the southwest at 5 to 10 knots and seas running around 2 feet.

