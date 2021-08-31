Group of parents at Englewood Elementary plan walk-in to show mask mandate discontent

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - More than a hundred parents and students at Englewood Elementary in South Sarasota County planned a walk-in on Tuesday morning to show their discontent with the mask mandate.

Englewood parents unhappy with the mask mandate with only a medical opt out in @sarasotaschools planned a mask-less walk-in this morning at Englewood Elementary.@mysuncoast

🎥: Shari Frink pic.twitter.com/9wiJZNzFTs — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) August 31, 2021

School board members approved a mask mandate with a medical opt-out for all students, district employees and teachers earlier this month.

On Monday the mandate went in place after district leaders gave a week of leeway to parents to get the opt out forms signed by a doctor.

Tuesday morning in Englewood, parents at Englewood Elementary gathered in unison down the street from the school to march towards the school and walk-in to drop off their maskless children together. ABC7 spoke to several parents after they dropped off their children and they said they fully expect the school administrators to call them to pick up their children because of the non-compliance.

“Goal number one of this group specifically has been to support peacefully this walking because were not trying to be yelling at teachers. No one wants that...no one wants violence... No one wants nasty things said. We just want the right to choose as individuals and parents,” said Sarasota County parent Shari Frink. Frink tells us her child was a student at Englewood Elementary school last year but she has since taken them out and signed them up for private school. She said she was at the demonstration on Tuesday to support of the other parents.

District spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy said in an email on Tuesday morning that the public schools will be following a districtwide policy. Whealy says any student not wearing a face mask, without a medical exception on-file, will be considered out of compliance with the schools policy.

“If a student declines to wear a face mask, their parent/guardian will be called to pick them up from school. If a parent/guardian is unable to pick up their child up right away, the child will be placed in an ISS classroom to complete their assignments & classwork until their parent/guardian arrives,” said Whealy.

Before noon one of the Englewood parents told ABC7 they hadn’t been called to pick-up their children yet.

