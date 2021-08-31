Advertise With Us
Governor talks monoclonal treatment during visit in Tampa Monday

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday,...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The site at C. B. Smith Park will offer monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Monday during a press conference there are now 21 monoclonal antibody treatment sites in the state. Two of those are on the Suncoast, one in Manatee County and the other in Englewood.

DeSantis says so far there have been 30,000 people who have used the treatment sites across Florida. The aim of monoclonal treatment is to boost a person’s immune system to combat the disease.

“If you get this early using a monoclonal antibody you have a great chance of staying out of the hospital,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis said the proof is in the pudding. A man from Tampa Bay who received the treatment said a day after getting it his major symptoms were gone.

“For me, it was quite amazing and a miraculous thing for me because I didn’t know what to expect,” said the man during the press conference.

“This is indeed a game-changer,” said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez on Monday.

A game-changer some say has saved the lives of their loved ones.

“Not only was my grandfather Saved that day but five other people were saved that day by the strike team and the doctor. My grandfather was the first person at his rehabilitation center to receive Regeneron infusion,” said the granddaughter of a man who received the treatment.

This family has ties to Sarasota and said August 17 was the day their 98-year-old World War two veteran loved one got another chance at life.

“Life is for the living; that’s what this Regeneron allows people to do, to live,” said one man on Monday.

