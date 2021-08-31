Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning

(Phil Anderson)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Walmart is closing its store on State Road 64 until Thursday, Sept. 2, in order to sanitize the building, it was announced Tuesday.

According to an email sent by Walmart’s corporate affairs department, the property at 6225 East State Road 64 will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday to allow cleaning crews to sanitize the building and employees to restock shelves. The store will reopen at 6 a.m., Thursday.

“Several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” Walmart spokesman Brian Little wrote.

Little said the protocols are part of “extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

The email did not elaborate on whether the decision was in response to a specific situation in that store. When ABC7 asked for a clarification, Little said it was a “proactive” measure. “This increase (in nationwide COVID-19 cases) has led us to further evaluate our responses and best practices to keep stores safe for associates and customers.  The nature of the virus makes it nearly impossible to track a source, which is why – as an essential business for the past year – we are taking these proactive measures in our stores,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a two-car crash early Monday morning
Woman dies in Charlotte County crash; DUI suspect faces charges
Jeffery Michael Reinke
Sarasota man arrested in hit-and-run crash
Manatee County Board enacts plan to close classrooms with COVID outbreaks
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Venice chiropractor signing forms to opt-out children from wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools
The latest forecast track for Hurricane Elsa.
Elsa gaining strength as bears down on Hispaniola; Florida still on guard

Latest News

Sand and debris are still covering much of Highway 90 following flooding and storm surge caused...
Ida’s still risky, Kate no threat, Africa could spawn Larry
Edward Joseph Correll
Sarasota man charged with impersonating police officer
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office video shows an SUV installed with red lights and siren.
Aug.31 impersonating police car
Parents plan mask-less walk in to show discontent with mask mandate in Sarasota County schools.
Parents at Englewood Elementary stage walk-in to show mask mandate discontent