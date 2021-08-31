Bradenton Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Walmart is closing its store on State Road 64 until Thursday, Sept. 2, in order to sanitize the building, it was announced Tuesday.

According to an email sent by Walmart’s corporate affairs department, the property at 6225 East State Road 64 will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday to allow cleaning crews to sanitize the building and employees to restock shelves. The store will reopen at 6 a.m., Thursday.

“Several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” Walmart spokesman Brian Little wrote.

Little said the protocols are part of “extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

The email did not elaborate on whether the decision was in response to a specific situation in that store. When ABC7 asked for a clarification, Little said it was a “proactive” measure. “This increase (in nationwide COVID-19 cases) has led us to further evaluate our responses and best practices to keep stores safe for associates and customers. The nature of the virus makes it nearly impossible to track a source, which is why – as an essential business for the past year – we are taking these proactive measures in our stores,” he said.

