14-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Bradenton

WWSB Generic Stock 5
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. Officials say a 14-year-old was injured.

Officers responded to a drive-by shooting at a private residence in the 600 block of 21st Road E. Once investigators arrived on scene they were notified that a 14-year-old was shot in the leg and had been driven to Manatee Memorial Hospital.

There is no information on suspects or motives at this time. If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Detective Juan Vaquera-Torres at (941) 932-9308. You may also email your information to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

