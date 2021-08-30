Woman dies in Charlotte crash; DUI suspect faces charges

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 37-year-old Punta Gorda woman was killed early Monday when she was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a Ford sedan driven by a 23-year-old man from Texas was was heading southbound on U.S. 41 in Charlotte County at about 2 a.m., at a high rate of speed.

A 37-year-old woman was in a Kia sedan also heading south, approaching Olean Boulevard, directly ahead of the Texas driver. Troopers say the man was unable to stop before rear-ending the Kia.

The woman died at the scene. The man, who sustained only minor injuries, will be charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and three counts of property damage, troopers say.

