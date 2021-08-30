Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Tracking Ida and a drier end to August!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Ida weakens and moves away from Louisiana, slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast, giving us two mainly dry days. An isolated afternoon storm is still possible Monday into central Florida. Moisture in the atmosphere will increase starting Wednesday and our rain chances shot back up Wednesday night into Thursday for our first rain of September. Then we’re back to isolated afternoon storms into Laboe Day weekend.

We’re tracking four more potential storms in the Atlantic this morning. One briefly became Tropical Storm Julian but is already weakening. Early September is the peak time for hurricane season, with September 10th the peak day for activity. We’ll keep a close eye on these storms as they push west across the Atlantic!

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

