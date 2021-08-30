Advertise With Us
Sarasota man arrested in hit-and-run crash

Jeffery Michael Reinke
Jeffery Michael Reinke(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, Jeffery Reinke was driving a sedan eastbound on Bee Ridge Road at about 10:30 p.m., Friday night.

While in the center lane, Reinke attempted to make a left turn onto Beneva Road, in front of a motorcycle traveling east on Bee Ridge. The motorcycle hit the right side of the sedan, troopers said.

Reinke allegedly fled the scene after the crash. After a search, troopers found and arrested Reinke. He has been charged with felony hit and run with serious bodily injuries, violation of right of way, and violation of probation.

