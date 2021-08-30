Advertise With Us
Sarasota County to seek public input on ‘Penny Tax’

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Surtax Advisory Task Force will host public input meetings to welcome community feedback on the future of the Penny Sales Tax.

This tax currently funds public safety, transportation, school priorities and other local improvements.

Revenues from the Penny Tax are shared locally between the school district, Sarasota County and municipalities, and are used to fund major projects identified by the assistance of several public input meetings.

Projects include roadway resurfacing, school renovations and new school construction, water quality improvements, sidewalk construction, park and athletic field improvements, library renovations and new library construction, neighborhood improvements, sewer and utility system improvements, and public safety enhancements which includes fire station construction.

Feedback is vital in selecting future projects to address the needs of the community. Public input meetings are scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. for the following dates and locations:

  • Sept. 13 - Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
  • Sept. 29 - Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota.
  • Oct. 5 - Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota.
  • Oct. 13 - Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota.
  • Oct. 28 - William H. Jervey Jr., Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S, Venice.

The Sarasota County Penny Sales Tax, also known as the sales surtax, surtax, or one cent tax, was first approved by voters in 1989 for a 10-year period and extended twice by voters in 1997 and 2007. Next year, on the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot, Sarasota County voters will be asked if the Penny should be extended to continue funding local projects. More than 20 percent of the Penny Tax revenue is tied directly to visitor and tourist spending in the community.

