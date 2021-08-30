Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Schools kicks off 90-day mask mandate

Emergency meeting at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students at Sarasota County Schools are required to wear masks for the next 90 days at school and, unlike Manatee County nearby, does not contain an opt-out policy.

Just last week, Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that DeSantis’ order is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. The governor’s order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school.

The mask mandate could be removed if the positivity rate in Sarasota County drops below 8% for 3 days. The Manatee County School Board voted 3-2 to extend the district’s current mask policy to Oct. 29.

