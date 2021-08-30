Funeral arrangements announced for Manatee County deputy who died of COVID

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells has announced funeral arrangements for a deputy who died following a battle with COVID-19.

Deputy Douglas Clark, 67, passed away after nearly two weeks in a hospital. Clark joined the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in February 2008, and served in the corrections bureau for 13 years, most recently overseeing inmate work projects in the jail’s Road Gang Unit. His colleagues remember him as responsible and caring, a press release said.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Clark”, said Sheriff Rick Wells. “I ask that you please keep his family, friends and the entire MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers.”

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, Sept 2, 2021 at Simmons Loop Baptist Church in Riverview.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by a Line of Duty ceremony at 11 a.m.

Simmons Loop Baptist Church

6610 Simmons Loop

Riverview, Fl 33578

