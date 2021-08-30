Florida Department of Education withholds funds in Alachua and Broward Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced that the Florida Department of Education will continue to withhold the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County.

The State Board of Education says these counties have mask mandate policies that violate parental rights. According to their press release, the board plans to withhold funds monthly until each school board complies with state law and rule.

Each county is prohibited from reducing any expenditures other than those related to compensation for school board members, and clearly states each district may not permit the reduction of funds to impact student services or teacher pay.

