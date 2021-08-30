Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

EU set to recommend reinstating restrictions on US travelers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union plans to recommend that its member states reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infection levels in the country, EU diplomats said Monday.

A decision to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel would reverse advice from June, when the 27-nation bloc recommended lifting restrictions on U.S. travelers before the summer tourism season.

The guidance could come as early as this week, according to the EU diplomats. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the review process was still ongoing.

Any decision would be nonbinding, however. The EU has no unified COVID-19 tourism policy and national governments have the authority to decide whether they keep their borders open to U.S. tourists.

The European Council updates the list based on criteria relating to coronavirus infection levels. It gets reviewed every two weeks.

The threshold for being on the EU list is having not more than 75 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days. Coronavirus cases have surged in the U.S. in recent weeks, running at more than 1,100 a day, the highest level since mid-March.

Last week, new cases per day averaged over 152,000, turning the clock back to the end of January, and the number of people in the hospital with the coronavirus was around 85,000, a number not seen since early February.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida gains strength as it heads towards the Northern Gulf.
Hurricane Ida, Soon to be Julian, and Tropical Depression 11
WWSB Generic Stock 15
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by two vehicles in Bradenton
FILE
Four airlifted to hospital after major accident on Charlotte Harbor Bridge
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as Cat. 4
Hurricane Ida weakens to a Category 2
Hurricane Ida track
11 p.m. Update: Hurricane Ida still strengthening and TD 11 forms

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: New Orleans blacked out as Ida floods Louisiana, Mississippi
A civilian vehicle was apparently used as an improvised platform in a rocket attack aimed at...
Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes
Graphic
Tracking Ida and a drier end to August!
Ida expected to cause spike in gas prices
By Tuesday, the U.S. is set to conclude a massive two-week-long airlift of more than 114,000...
Afghanistan: White House official warns of 'serious danger' ahead of withdrawal