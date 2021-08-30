Advertise With Us
11 a.m. Update: Ida weakens to 40 mph winds

11am Update
11am Update(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 11:00 AM (ET) the center of Hurricane Ida was located about 40 miles south of Jackson, MS. Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph. Ida is moving toward the north near 8 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue today. On the forecast track, the center of Ida over central and northeastern Mississippi this afternoon and tonight, and move across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Heavy rainfall from Ida will continue to impact the Lower Mississippi Valley today. Total rainfall accumulations of 10 to 18 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 24 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana into far southern Mississippi through today. This is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant river flooding impacts.

Ida is forecast to produce the following rainfall totals: Coastal Alabama to the far western Florida panhandle: 5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, today through Tuesday morning. Central Mississippi: 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, through tonight. Middle Tennessee Valley, Upper Ohio Valley, Central Appalachians into the Mid-Atlantic: 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts, Tuesday into Wednesday. These rainfall totals will result in considerable flash flooding along with widespread minor to isolated major riverine flooding from the Lower Mississippi Valley into far western Alabama.

