Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday.

He was 30 years old and a father of three children.

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Four airlifted to hospital after major accident on Charlotte Harbor Bridge
5am Ida update Saturday
5 a.m. Update: Hurricane Ida on track for Louisiana
Hurricane Ida track
11 p.m. Update: Hurricane Ida still strengthening and TD 11 forms
Ida gains strength as it heads towards the Northern Gulf.
Hurricane Ida, Soon to be Julian, and Tropical Depression 11
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed his opposition to mask mandates in schools on Thursday.
Gov. DeSantis’ office releases statement on judge’s block of mask mandate ban

Latest News

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Biden aide: US has capacity to evacuate Americans remaining in Afghanistan
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land