A pedestrian is dead after being hit by two vehicles in Bradenton

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is dead after being hit by two cars while crossing the road, Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 58-year-old man improperly crossed U.S. 41 near Orlando Avenue at 9:27 p.m.

Troopers say the man crossed the road at an area were there are no crosswalks. That’s when a car, traveling northbound on the center lane of U.S. 41 sideswiped the pedestrian. After that collision, a van also traveling northbound on U.S. 41 on the outside travel lane hit the man.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by Manatee County EMS. No one else involved in the crash was injured.

