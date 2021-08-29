Parrish firefighter welcomed home by family and colleagues after surviving COVID-19 battle

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, the Parrish Fire Department welcomed home one of their fellow colleagues after his long COVID-19 battle.

James Howard, who has been with the Parrish Fire Department for about a decade, had been on a ventilator for the past 5 weeks at the hospital, battling COVID. After a miraculous recovery, Howard was released from the hospital Saturday.

The men and women at the Parrish Fire department, and community members, gave him a warm welcome and standing ovation outside the station, holding signs and cheering him on.

Captain Jason Guthrie said, “James means everything, we are one big family...in this family no one fights alone and we saw that today”.

