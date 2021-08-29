Advertise With Us
One more stormy Suncoast afternoon, and a major Louisiana Hurricane!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ida moves into the northern Gulf of Mexico today and strengthens into a major Category 4 hurricane today, still heading toward the Louisiana coast for landfall late Sunday. Our weather is more typical for an August day, with a 60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. But our rain chances are lower to start the week. Saturday’s storms gave us 0.21″ at SRQ Airport, 0.04″ in Bradenton, 0.92″ in Venice and 0.48″ in North Port. Rip currents are likely at the beaches with 3 to 6 foot waves, and lightning risk will be high for the afternoon.

We’re also tracking two more tropical depressions that could become named tropical storms in the Atlantic. But computer models are keeping these far out into the Atlantic Ocean. So as we get to the peak of Hurricane Season in early September, no immediate threats to the Suncoast.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

