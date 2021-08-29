The new week brings lower rain chances to start

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We continue to monitor Hurricane Ida as it makes way further inland in Louisiana. The storm expected to hold hurricane status all the way to Jackson, Mississippi.

Meanwhile here on the Suncoast, we have felt some impacts when it come to our waters. A high surf advisory has been in place through the evening but is planned to expire around 8 PM. In addition, a Rip Current Statement is in place all the way into tomorrow. Use caution if you head out to local beaches.

It will be great beach weather as rain chances look very slim as we head into the new week, only a 20% to 30% chance for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures near the 90′s. Rain chances will substantially rise into midweek before coming scattered to end the week out.

