Hurricane Ida, Soon to be Julian, and Tropical Depression 11

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Overnight Hurricane Ida will continue to intensify as it barrels towards the Louisiana Coast. Ida is expected to reach Cat. 3 status overnight then rapidly turn to a Cat. 4 as it slams into the Northern Gulf. Winds could be sustains at 140 mph with gust up t0 160 mph. In addition, there will likely be a catastrophic storm sure of 10-15 feet in some locations and up to 20 inches of rain as well. Landfall is expected tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile out in the Atlantic, our tenth named storm is forming and likely to develop by tomorrow. Tropical Depression 10 is likely to become Tropical Storm Julian. In addition tonight, Tropical Depression 11 has developed just north of 10. These two systems look to stay out at sea at this time.

For us here on the Suncoast, some of the far reaching feeder bands are bringing us scattered storms. This will be the case as we head into Sunday as well. We will also see rougher waters with a Small Craft Advisory in place. In addition, rip current will be an issues as well, so use caution out at local area beaches.

