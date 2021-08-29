Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land

Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land.

No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

The storm’s center is about 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph.

The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Four airlifted to hospital after major accident on Charlotte Harbor Bridge
5am Ida update Saturday
5 a.m. Update: Hurricane Ida on track for Louisiana
Hurricane Ida track
11 p.m. Update: Hurricane Ida still strengthening and TD 11 forms
Ida gains strength as it heads towards the Northern Gulf.
Hurricane Ida, Soon to be Julian, and Tropical Depression 11
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed his opposition to mask mandates in schools on Thursday.
Gov. DeSantis’ office releases statement on judge’s block of mask mandate ban

Latest News

A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Biden aide: US has capacity to evacuate Americans remaining in Afghanistan
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus