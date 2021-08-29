Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida Power & Light deploys employees to assist Louisiana after Ida

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, Florida Power & Light Company deployed employees and contractors to support power restoration as Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana. A team of more than 750 employees and contractors will assist Entergy Louisiana and Cleco with their restoration after Hurricane Ida has passed.

Hurricane Ida made landfall today, which also marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall in Louisiana.

“As Floridians who have faced dangerous hurricanes like Andrew and Michael before, we understand how critical it is to have support from other utilities during restoration events,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy. “Just as our neighboring utilities have come to Florida to support us, we will be there for our brothers and sisters in need, getting their communities back up and running safely.”

