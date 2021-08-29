8 a.m. Update: Category 4 Hurricane Ida to hit Louisiana coast today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ida is 100 miles SE of Houma Louisiana, moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion should continue through tonight and early Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will make landfall along the coast of Louisiana within the hurricane warning area this afternoon. Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi on Monday and Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph with higher gusts. Ida is now a category 4 hurricane. Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast this afternoon. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall.

The minimum central pressure measured by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 933 mb (28.20 inches).

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. Peak storm surge of 12-16 feet will occur from Morgan City, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River

Heavy rainfall from Ida will begin to impact the Louisiana later this morning, spreading northeast into the Lower Mississippi Valley by later today into Monday. Total rainfall accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana into southern Mississippi through Monday. This is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.