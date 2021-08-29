Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

2 a.m. Update: Major Hurricane Ida to hit Louisiana coast late Sunday

2am Ida Update
2am Ida Update(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ida is 185 miles SE of Houma Louisiana, moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion should continue through tonight and early Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will continue moving across the north-central Gulf of Mexico this morning, and make landfall along the coast of Louisiana within the hurricane warning area this afternoon or evening. Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi on Monday and Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts.  Ida is now a category 3 hurricane. Rapid strengthening is forecast to continue during the next 12 hours or so, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast this afternoon. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall.

The minimum central pressure measured by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 955 mb (28.20 inches).

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.  Peak storm surge of 10-15 feet will occur from  Morgan City, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River

Heavy rainfall from Ida will begin to impact the Louisiana later this morning, spreading northeast into the Lower Mississippi Valley by later today into Monday.  Total rainfall accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana into southern Mississippi through Monday. This is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Four airlifted to hospital after major accident on Charlotte Harbor Bridge
5am Ida update Saturday
5 a.m. Update: Hurricane Ida on track for Louisiana
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed his opposition to mask mandates in schools on Thursday.
Gov. DeSantis’ office releases statement on judge’s block of mask mandate ban
Hurricane Ida track
11 p.m. Update: Hurricane Ida still strengthening and TD 11 forms
A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-old Zain Obidy.
Amber Alert: Law enforcement searching for two missing kids out of Deerfield Beach

Latest News

ev4
Sarasota Community Foundation makes donating to Black-led entities easy
ev3
"Opportunities for All Grant" available at Sarasota Chamber for minority businesses
ev2
Multicultural Health Institute, New College collaborating on post-pandemic recovery
ev1
City Manager flips script to get input on hiring new chief