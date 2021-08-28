Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County Schools to open voluntary vaccine sites

(WALB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to recent increases of positive COVID-19 cases, the School District of Manatee County and MCR Health are holding a voluntary vaccination clinic next week for students.

In an email sent to families, parents and guardians of students ages 12 and older who want their student to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can sign-up now for an appointment on the district website at www.manateeschools.net/vaccine.

Vaccinations will be administered by MCR Health at Buffalo Creek Middle School in the cafeteria (7320 69th Street East in Palmetto) on Thursday, September 2nd from 4:40 p.m. until 7 p.m. There is no cost to families of students who want them to receive the vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses at least 21 days apart. The second dose will be given on Thursday, September 23rd at Buffalo Creek Middle School from 4:40 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The Parent/Legal Guardian must accompany the student to the vaccination appointment – unless the student is 18 years or older. A consent form MUST be filled out and signed by a parent/legal guardian for students, and brought to the appointment. The consent forms are available here.

