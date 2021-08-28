Hurricane Ida rapidly intensifies as feeder bands bring us scattered storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Hurricane Ida is on track to become a major and likely catastrophic hurricane with winds at Category 4 status once it makes landfall in the northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area by late Sunday. Rapid strengthening is taking place and will continue the next day or two. If you know anyone in the evacuation area, make sure they have done so as this could have catastrophic impacts.

For us here on the Suncoast, some of the far reaching feeder bands are bringing us scattered storms. This will be the case as we head into Sunday as well. We will also see rougher waters with a Small Craft Advisory in place about 20 to 60 nautical miles off coast. In addition, rip current will be an issues as well, so use caution out at local area beaches.

