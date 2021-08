SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 and All Faiths Food Bank worked together Saturday to make sure Suncoast families had some food on their tables.

The event happened at the Van Wezel and was sponsored by Carl Reynolds Law. We’re so glad so many of you came out!

Almost 14,000 pounds of food were distributed for 280 households.

