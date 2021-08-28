Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Four airlifted to hospital after major accident on Charlotte Harbor Bridge

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A major accident occurred in Charlotte County on Interstate 75 on top of the Charlotte Harbor Bridge at noon.

A 60-year-old man failed to slow down his semi-tractor trailer when five vehicles in front of him were moving slowly due to a second crash located ahead at mile marker 161, according to the Florida Highway Patrol Official Press Release.

The semi-tractor trailer struck the vehicles in front of it, and those vehicles came to a final rest on the right shoulder of Interstate 75.

Four occupants were flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as Trauma Alert patients, and several others involved were transported by EMS to local hospitals in serious condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit remains on scene as they continue to investigate the crash scene and determine which patients and occupants were in which vehicles involved in this multi vehicle crash.

