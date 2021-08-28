Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A breezy day, more afternoon storms, and a major Louisiana Hurricane!

Graphic
Graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ida moves into the central Gulf of Mexico today and strengthens into a major Category 4 hurricane today, still heading toward the Louisiana coast for landfall late Sunday. Our weather is more typical for an August day, with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s storms gave us 0.44″ at SRQ Airport, 0.30″ in Bradenton, 0.16″ in Venice and 1.52″ in Parrish. Winds today will be gusty, over 20 mph in the afternoon, and the east to southeast winds should push red tide conditions away from shore today.

Red Tide
Red Tide(Station)

We’re also tracking three more disturbances in the Atlantic that have a chance to develop into a tropical storm in the next 2 to 5 days. But computer models are keeping all of these far out into the Atlantic Ocean. So as we get to the peak of Hurricane Season in early September, no immediate threats to the Suncoast.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed his opposition to mask mandates in schools on Thursday.
Gov. DeSantis’ office releases statement on judge’s block of mask mandate ban
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
A crash at I-75 and U.S. 301
Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at U.S. 301
Three people injured in early morning crash in east Manatee
A crash occurred at the beginning of rush hour Friday on Fruitville Road.
Cars overturn on Fruitville Road; no injuries reported

Latest News

5am Ida update Saturday
5 a.m. Update: Hurricane Ida on track for Louisiana
ida
Louisiana bracing for Hurricane Ida
ami boat
Boat overturns off Anna Maria Island; no injuries reported
car fire
Car fire causes backup on I-75 in Palmetto