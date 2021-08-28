A breezy day, more afternoon storms, and a major Louisiana Hurricane!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ida moves into the central Gulf of Mexico today and strengthens into a major Category 4 hurricane today, still heading toward the Louisiana coast for landfall late Sunday. Our weather is more typical for an August day, with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s storms gave us 0.44″ at SRQ Airport, 0.30″ in Bradenton, 0.16″ in Venice and 1.52″ in Parrish. Winds today will be gusty, over 20 mph in the afternoon, and the east to southeast winds should push red tide conditions away from shore today.

Red Tide (Station)

We’re also tracking three more disturbances in the Atlantic that have a chance to develop into a tropical storm in the next 2 to 5 days. But computer models are keeping all of these far out into the Atlantic Ocean. So as we get to the peak of Hurricane Season in early September, no immediate threats to the Suncoast.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.