Amber Alert: Law enforcement searching for two missing kids out of Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two Florida kids.

5-year old Zaynah Obidi, and 6-year-old Zayne Obidi were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach, Friday.

Authorities say the children may be in the company of Max Caria-Carrilo. He’s described to have a thick beard that does not have a mustache. They may be traveling in a 2011, black BMW 535 series, with Florida tag number PJH1B.

If located, law enforcement says not to approach but contact 911 or the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4226.

