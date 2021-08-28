8 a.m. Update: Hurricane Ida getting stronger, moving toward Louisiana

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The center of Hurricane Ida was located 440 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm is moving NW at 16 mph. Ida is then expected to make landfall along the U.S northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area by late Sunday. Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore near Morgan City, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River. Ida is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across western Cuba. As Ida approaches the central Gulf Coast Sunday afternoon, total rainfall accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi through Monday.

