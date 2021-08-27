Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

WATCH: Cow rides in McDonald’s drive-thru line

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (Gray News) – A woman going through a McDonald’s drive-thru lane had to do a double-take after seeing a cow cruising in the backseat of a car ahead of her in line.

You read that right – a cow.

Jessica Nelson couldn’t believe what she saw and pulled out her phone to get video evidence.

“I was in awe and couldn’t believe I was the only one videoing the cow,” Nelson said.

She posted the video on Facebook with the caption, “Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.”

With nearly 90,000 views, the cow is definitely getting noticed now.

Nelson said there were apparently three cows in the backseat, but the others were lying down.

It is unclear if the driver ordered any burgers for the cows.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could threaten the Gulf coast States
Tropical storm likely in Gulf this weekend
Deputy Douglas Clark
Manatee County deputy dies following COVID-19 battle
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A surge in hospitalizations in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases
Surge in COVID-19 cases seen on the Suncoast
SMH reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Thursday update

Latest News

President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden promise to strike extremists faces new Afghan reality
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protective overalls and...
US intelligence still divided on origins of coronavirus
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
GRAPHIC: Evacuations continue after deadly blast
Boat overturns off Anna Maria Island; no injuries reported
Judge rules against state ban on school mask mandates