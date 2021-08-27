Tropical storm Ida set to move into the Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Folks in the northern Gulf Coast States are keeping a close watch on the 9th named storm of the season which has developed just west of Jamaica in the Caribbean on Thursday. The forecast is calling for tropical storm Ida to move into the SE Gulf late Friday and then on toward New Orleans on Sunday as a strong category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph and gusts up to 120 mph.

Ida to impact Louisiana on Sunday (National Hurricane Center)

Ida looks to rapidly intensify (jumping 30 kts. in 24 hours) as it moves over the very warm Gulf of Mexico where water temperatures are into the upper 80′s. There is a chance Ida could turn into a major hurricane just before it makes landfall. Most of the models agree that this storm will be directed by a high pressure ridge over the S.E. U.S. and Florida right toward Louisiana. This ridge will protect the west coast of Florida from seeing any significant problems from Ida.

We will see high surf and the possibility of rip currents over the weekend into Monday. Boaters, winds and seas will be elevated due to the tropical cyclone on both Saturday and Sunday. We will more than likely see small craft caution advisories posted for coastal waters as well. We will be close enough to see a brush of some of the outer banding features with Ida as she passes well to our west here along the Suncoast.

Best chance in the late afternoon (WWSB)

Friday look for partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with winds out of the SE at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 at times. There is a 60% chance for scattered mainly late day storms. The high will be 92 degrees.

HI-RES forecast model for 6:45 p.m. Saturday of Ida (WWSB)

Saturday we will see considerable cloudiness at times with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms near the coast and a 40% well inland. The high on Saturday near 90 degrees.

Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies still breezy with winds out of the south and a 50% chance for scattered storms mainly in the afternoon with a high of 89 degrees.

Typical summer weather expected through the early part of the work week with a 40% chance for late day storms and highs near 90.

Boaters look for winds out of the E at 15 knots with seas right around 2 feet and a moderate chop on the waters.

