Tropical Storm Ida forecasted to become a major hurricane along the northern Gulf Coast

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Overnight, there have been very few changes in the track of Tropical Storm Ida. Ida will pass over Cuba through Saturday and as it enters into the Gulf, it will tap into a low sheared environment along with warm sea temperatures which will lead to a rapid intensification of the storm.

Hurricane status is expected late Saturday then by Sunday afternoon and evening, winds pick up to 115mph, making Ida a major Category 3 hurricane as it slams into the Louisiana coast.

Though no direct impact is expected her along the Suncoast, we will see an enhanced shower and storm chance for the weekend along with rougher waters especially the further you get into the Gulf. Exercise caution if you will be out on the boat, avoid far travel into the Gulf as hurricane warning are in place.

Scattered storms will develop across the region this afternoon with highs back in the 90′s and feel like temperatures in the lower triple digits.

