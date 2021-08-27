Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Three people injured in early morning crash in east Manatee

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were badly injured in a two-car crash early Friday in east Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At about 5:30 a.m., a 28-year-old Lake Wales man was driving a sedan traveling west on State Road 62, approaching Walker Road.

A van driven by a 60-year-old woman and 77-year old man from Bartow was also westbound on State Road 62, and was stopped partially on the right grass shoulder and partially on the paved shoulder, the FHP said.

Investigators determined the sedan drifted into the paved shoulder and collided with the left rear of the van.

The van was knocked into a ditch and overturned, investigators said.

The driver of the sedan was critically injured; the occupants of the van received serious injured, the FHP said.

