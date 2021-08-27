St. Pete police looking for biker who fled traffic stop at dangerous speeds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg PD are looking for a biker who fled at dangerous speeds during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop occurred on Tyrone Blvd when police pulled over the man for speeding over 80 MPH. Officials say he then fled at an even higher rate of speed while blowing through red lights all the way down Tyrone Blvd. from 66th Street.

Officers are looking to charge him with speeding, fleeing and reckless driving.

The tag might be a counterfeit. Officers have checked the number in all 50 states with no luck of finding a match. If you recognize the man, please contact authorities.

