SMH reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Friday update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three more patients have passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to the hospital’s COVID census. The census runs Monday thru Friday and documents case counts and bed use.

There are also currently 101 patients in the hospital’s ICU. Staff monitors COVID cases to determine whether additional beds need to be added to help with overflow. The hospital has stated that they have a steady supply of oxygen.

Here are the current totals:

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 805

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 262 (271 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 101 (97 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 58 (no change from yesterday)

% Unvaccinated COVID-positive patients in the hospital: 88%*

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 118

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 17.9% (18.9% for week ending Aug. 20, 2021)Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 6,531 **Patients who have tested negative: 101,856 **

** Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update ***

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 3,879 (3,838 yesterday)Patients treated/discharged: 4,692 (4,630 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}Patient deaths: 336 (333 yesterday)

*** Reflects total number of patients treated at SMH since outbreak began in March 2020.

