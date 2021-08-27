Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
National Give 8/28 Day to highlight black-led non-profits

Give 828 Day is tomorrow!
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - National Give 8/28 day is Saturday. The day supports the start of Black Philanthropy Month and encourages the support of black-led non-profits.

It’s a giving day to build a more equitable community. Several local nonprofit organizations will participate in the Fourth Annual Give 8/28.

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County awarded $250 kickstart grants to more than 10 nonprofits to encourage local involvement and help build greater support for more black-led causes.

You can donate here at GIVE828.ORG

