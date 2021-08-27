Louisiana preparing for 140 mph winds

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ida is expected to move through the high octane waters of the SE Gulf on Saturday and and rapidly intensify into a major category 4 hurricane as it heads toward the Louisiana coast late Sunday with winds gusts up to 165 mph. It may make landfall near the same area that Katrina did back in 2005 on the same date, August 29th, which took over 1,800 lives and est. damage of 125 billion dollars.

Major hurricane to make landfall into Louisiana (National Hurricane Center)

Hurricane warnings are up for most of the Louisiana coast all the way through Mississippi. This is going to be a very large storm with far reaching impacts. I wouldn’t be surprised if it strengthened to a category 5 storm before making landfall. This will be the first test for the reinforced levy system of Lake Pontchartrain and city of New Orleans since is failed in 2005 killing many in New Orleans.

15 foot storm surge possible (National Hurricane Center)

This storm will stay far enough away from the Suncoast that we shouldn’t see many impacts here. We will see high surf generated by Ida and a risk of rip currents through Monday. It will be breezy for our area with winds out of the SE at 15 mph with some gusts up to 20 at times. We will see a good chance for late day storms with some strong winds and some heavy rain at times. The rain chance is at 60% for Saturday and Sunday for mainly afternoon and evening storms. The high on Saturday will be in the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits during the early afternoon hours.

Boaters there is a small craft exercise caution in effect for waters with winds out of the ESE at 10-15 knots and seas 3 to 5 feet and choppy conditions on the waters. Winds should be calmer on Sunday but the waves could still be high.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies and a high around 90 with a good chance for mainly scattered afternoon storms. Rain chances lessen somewhat on Tuesday but there will still be a few during the afternoon.

