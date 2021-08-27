Ida strengthens to Hurricane, tracks up the Gulf

(WWSB) - After strengthening to a Hurricane Ida, the storm is expected to grow as the cone shows the storm headed toward Louisiana.

The storm is currently southwest of Havana, Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 80 MPH. Ida will pass over Cuba through Saturday and as it enters into the Gulf, it will tap into a low sheared environment along with warm sea temperatures which will lead to a rapid intensification of the storm.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the coast of Louisiana from Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Pearl River, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.

The storm could hit Louisiana on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

