Gov. DeSantis’ office releases statement on judge’s block of mask mandate ban

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed his opposition to mask mandates in schools on Thursday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has released a statement on the ruling in Leon County that blocks his mask mandate ban.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that DeSantis’ order is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. The governor’s order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school.

A spokesperson for Gov. DeSantis released the following message:

It’s not surprising that Judge Cooper would rule against parent’s rights and their ability to make the best educational and medical decisions for their family, but instead rule in favor of elected politicians. This ruling was made with incoherent justifications, not based in science and facts – frankly not even remotely focused on the merits of the case presented. We are used to the Leon County Circuit Court not following the law and getting reversed on appeal, which is exactly what happened last year in the school reopening case. We will continue to defend the law and parent’s rights in Florida, and will immediately appeal the ruling to the First District Court of Appeals, where we are confident we will prevail on the merits of the case.

