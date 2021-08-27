Despite revoking event permits, Venice allows Sept. 4-5 Craft Festival to continue with COVID-19 protocols

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced earlier this week that it would suspend issuing permits for events due to a rise of COVID-19 cases.

Under the circumstances, the prospects of attracting large groups of people to a confined area increases the risk of infection. After the decision, the City met with Venice MainStreet to discuss specific safety conditions and requirements that will allow scheduled events to happen.

Venice MainStreet, the sponsor of numerous special events, including a downtown craft festival scheduled for the first weekend in September, produced a safety protocol previously used for a similar event in June.

The groups worked with Sarasota County’s Health Officer and developed safety protocols that guests must follow.

The COVID plans include items like: determining the available square footage and calculated patron capacity limits based on CDC guidelines (6 foot distancing); soft gating and designated entrance and exit locations; signage recommending masks and social distancing for patrons; mask requirements for workers/vendors; gate keepers to monitor crowd size; masks available for patrons; and automated preregistration for patrons to amortize crowd size.

“For the upcoming craft festival, the addition of defined safety protocols adds a significant risk reduction to patrons and workers. We are appreciative of the collaboration of Venice MainStreet and CEO Kara Morgan to codify the safety plan,” reads a statement from the City. “Based on the conversations with the County Health Officer and experience of the special event coordinators, like Venice MainStreet, the City has a safety protocol template to apply to future event applicants and will use a similar review process for future special event applications. As special events vary significantly in size and dimension, the necessary safety protocols can be scaled to match the appropriate level of health and safety standards.”

