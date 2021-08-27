Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Cars overturn on Fruitville Road; no injuries reported

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pickup truck lost control on Fruitville Road and wound up knocking a parked car on it’s side Friday afternoon, the Sarasota Police Department said.

Police spokesman Jason Frank told ABC7 the driver of the truck lost control, going into the parking lot of the CVS pharmacy at Tuttle Avenue. The truck hit a car parked in the parking lot. Both vehicles wound up on their sides, he said.

The driver of the truck, who was not injured, was able to get out through the windshield, Frank said.

The owner of the other vehicle was inside the pharmacy when the crash occurred.

Since neither car was blocking traffic, the incident was cleared quickly, Frank said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could threaten the Gulf coast States
Tropical storm likely in Gulf this weekend
Deputy Douglas Clark
Manatee County deputy dies following COVID-19 battle
A surge in hospitalizations in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases
Surge in COVID-19 cases seen on the Suncoast
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Water outage, Boil Water Advisory in effect in Venice 8/26-E Miami Ave area

Latest News

Despite revoking event permits, Venice allows Sept. 4-5 Craft Festival to continue with COVID-19 protocols
Crash on Fruitville Road, Sarasota
0827Fruitvill crash
Boat overturns off Anna Maria Island; no injuries reported
Judge rules against state ban on school mask mandates