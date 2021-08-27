Cars overturn on Fruitville Road; no injuries reported

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pickup truck lost control on Fruitville Road and wound up knocking a parked car on it’s side Friday afternoon, the Sarasota Police Department said.

Police spokesman Jason Frank told ABC7 the driver of the truck lost control, going into the parking lot of the CVS pharmacy at Tuttle Avenue. The truck hit a car parked in the parking lot. Both vehicles wound up on their sides, he said.

The driver of the truck, who was not injured, was able to get out through the windshield, Frank said.

The owner of the other vehicle was inside the pharmacy when the crash occurred.

Since neither car was blocking traffic, the incident was cleared quickly, Frank said.

