Boat overturns off Anna Maria Island; no injuries reported

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla., (WWSB) - A pontoon boat with five people aboard capsized offshore near Bean Point Beach Friday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

Four people were rescued by the Coast Guard; one managed to swim to shore, a Coast Guard spokesman told ABC7. No one was injured in the incident, which happened about 3 p.m. All were adults and all were wearing life jackets.

The incident happened offshore near the Rod and Reel Restaurant. The boat was able to be towed away.

