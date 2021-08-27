Advertise With Us
Suncoast
Afternoon storms start to roll in meanwhile Ida continues to gain strength

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -This morning the Reconnaissance aircraft detected strengthening with winds as of 8 AM at 60 mph those winds now are at 65mph. Ida will pass over Cuba through Saturday and as it enters into the Gulf, it will tap into a low sheared environment along with warm sea temperatures which will lead to a rapid intensification of the storm.

Hurricane status is expected Saturday then by Sunday afternoon and evening, winds pick up to 120mph, making Ida a major Category 3 hurricane as it slams into the Louisiana coast.

Though no direct impact is expected her along the Suncoast, we will see an enhanced shower and storm chance for the weekend along with rougher waters especially the further you get into the Gulf. Exercise caution if you will be out on the boat, avoid far travel into the Gulf as hurricane warning are in place.

