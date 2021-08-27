Advertise With Us
ABC7 partners with All Faith Food Banks for food distribution this Saturday

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 and All Faiths Food Bank will be holding a food distribution event Aug. 28.

Families have been struggling to keep food on the table during the pandemic and there is help available.

The event will be held outside the Van Wezel from 8 a.m until 11 a.m. out the Van Wezel. Come get some items to help fill your stomachs.

