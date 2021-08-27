ABC7 partners with All Faith Food Banks for food distribution this Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 and All Faiths Food Bank will be holding a food distribution event Aug. 28.

Families have been struggling to keep food on the table during the pandemic and there is help available.

The event will be held outside the Van Wezel from 8 a.m until 11 a.m. out the Van Wezel. Come get some items to help fill your stomachs.

