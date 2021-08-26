Water outage, Boil Water Advisory in effect in Venice 8/26-E Miami Ave area

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is currently a potable water outage in the City of Venice today, Thursday, Aug. 26, through 2 p.m.

This outage is due to an emergency water main repair.

The affected areas include the following:

· 100 block of East Venice Avenue (even-numbered addresses)

· 100 block of East Miami Avenue (odd numbered addresses)

The affected areas will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.

