Tropical storm likely in Gulf this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we wrap up the last week of August one would expect to see a couple of tropical cyclones as we are in the peak of hurricane season. One area of concern for the Gulf coast states is developing in the Caribbean. At the time of this writing it hasn’t been named officially but is being referred to as Invest 99L.

Could threaten the Gulf coast States (NOAA)

This large area of disturbed weather in the south central Caribbean is going to be moving into a favored area for development on Friday and will more than likely become a tropical depression or even storm by Friday as it heads toward the Gulf. Forecast models will be all over the place for now but it looks like this storm will track from Texas to Alabama. It is a large spread but that is due to the fact that the center has yet to form. Once that happens forecast models will have a more refined area as to where it may make its final destination.

Could become the 9th named storm of season (NOAA)

High pressure over the SE U.S. is spreading toward Florida and should keep whatever moves through the Gulf well west of the Suncoast however close enough that we will see some breezy conditions beginning on Friday and continuing through the weekend. Look for mainly marine advisories as seas and waves will be building and we could see small craft advisories.

There are a couple of other areas in the tropics but they are well out in the Atlantic and no concern to any land areas at this time. Now is a good time to remind you to have a hurricane plan and to check your hurricane supply kit as we are headed toward the peak day, Sept 10th, of hurricane season.

Watching 2 other areas way out in the Atlantic (National Hurricane Center)

We are going to see a better chance for scattered storms on Thursday as an upper level low moves east across the state. This system is going to bring a little more instability to our atmosphere and bring a 60% chance for storms mainly in the afternoon but we could also see a few during the morning hours. Look for partly cloudy skies at times with a high around 90 degrees.

Friday the upper level low will continue to push out into the Gulf and weaken but we will still see a good chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. The high on Friday in the low 90′s and it will be breezy with winds out of the SE to E at 10-15 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will be warm and breezy with variable cloudiness and a good chance for some fast moving storms moving from the SE to the NW at 15-20 mph. Highs on both days will be in the low 90′s.

For boaters look for winds out of the east on Thursday at 10-15 knots and seas 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.