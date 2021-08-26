Tracking the Tropics: TD 9 likely to become Tropical Storm Ida later today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain chances stay on the higher side as we round out the week, this in part due to the tropical upper tropospheric trough that has been moving through. The National Hurricane Center just released its most recent update.

This boundary continues to move across while an upper level ridge builds in the Atlantic. As this does so on Friday, dominate southeast winds will pick up suppressing the sea breeze boundary closer to the coast. As our next potential tropical development makes way into The Gulf, this will feed tropical moisture to the region helping fuel more widespread sea breeze thunderstorms along the coast.

Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast. The depression is going to be moving over very warm waters in an environment that has low shear and abundant moisture. For this reason it is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, a hurricane on Friday and possibly a major hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast by the end of the weekend. While a direct impact does not look promising, as the storm progresses into the Tennessee Valley, some of the tailing bands could bring us storms.

Rain chances go back to typical into next week.

