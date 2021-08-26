Surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationally and locally

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Latest national statistics show some area hospitals on the Suncoast are beginning to see a pinch in bed capacity.

The daily census for Sarasota Memorial Hospital shows they’re nearing bed capacity.

SMH officials tell ABC7 they have plans in place in case they need to expand capacity during public health emergencies. For example they confirmed they have already activated some of those plans for their ICU.

“I hope that it comes down but I don’t have a crystal ball,” said Dr. Manuel Gordillo in an interview last week.

Epimediologist Manuel Gordillo was asked if he believes we’re at the peak of this sudden wave of COVID cases.

“We’re still in the exponential phase growth... Are we getting to the top? I hope so. Because I don’t know how much more we can sustain,” said Gordillo.

Gordillo went on to say the hospital was busting at its seems and the proof is in the pudding.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital statistics show they’re 25 beds away at the hospital from being at capacity and only four ICU beds are available.

We reached out to AHCA the agency for healthcare administration and they no longer require hospitals to report COVID information in the emergency system. Their state database has come to a screeching halt since June. So we did some digging and found the national database of the U-S Department of Health and Human Services that hospitals are required to report to according to AHCA reps.

It shows hospitals like Doctors Hospital and Manatee Memorial are low on beds. Thursday we asked all area hospitals for their bed capacity numbers and plans if they were to hit capacity.

“Our leadership teams [at Blake Medical Center and Doctor’s Hospital] are continuously monitoring the situation and we are fortunate to have sufficient resources to meet the needs of the communities we serve. Should the situation change, we have contingency plans to address the need for additional resources.”

It’s important to note that HHS shows SMH with 30 available ICU beds when on Thursday the hospital is reporting only four. So there are inconsistencies.

We asked officials at SMH about why the national database has different numbers and how often they are required to report to them but didn’t receive a response to the question.

The hospitals we spoke to like Blake Medical say there are plans if the worst case scenario were to happen.

